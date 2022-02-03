MadameNoire Featured Video

Bath & Body Works is receiving a whole lot of flack over the Black History Month-inspired collection that recently made its debut in stores and online.

Bath & Body Works’ signage clad in kente cloth welcomes customers with the statement, “Celebrate Black History Month.”

“Inspired by joy and empowerment, this collection unites traditional African art with modern-day motifs designed to uplift and inspire,” the retailer added on its website.

Products within the collection are decorated in tribal-like patterns and read words like “unity,” “empowered” and “confident.” The line includes a Foaming Hand Soap, 3-in-1 Hair, Face and Body Wash, Fine Fragrance Mist, Body Spray, 3-Wick Candles and two Ultimate Hydration Body Creams.

Twitter users also pointed out, Bath & Body Works highlighted in a recent newsletter that its Black History Month collection isn’t a new fragrance the brand is introducing. Instead, the retailer opted to repackage “smile-inducing customer favorites like Champagne Toast, Mahogany Teak, and Coconut Sandalwood.”

Bath & Body Works

shared that it’ll be donating a total of $500,000 to The National Urban League and The Columbus Urban League.

Unfortunately, that news didn’t seem to phase those on Twitter who feel the retailer lazily executed the collection and is pandering to its Black customers:

If you’re interested in supporting Black-owned businesses similar to the brand, MADAMENOIRE recommends Moods by Yemmie, BLK Essence, Perpetual Bliss, Predominantly Black, and Eustress by Hogoé Kpessou. Many others are available at Thirteen Lune, a Black-owned retailer focused on “the beauty of inclusion” that features brands started by BIPOCs.