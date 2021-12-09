MadameNoire Featured Video

Eve revealed back in October that she was expecting her first child after battling infertility issues for years. She and her husband Maximillion Cooper were able to conceive a child after she had her fibroids removed a year prior. During a visit to The Tamron Hall Show, she said a doctor had once told her she was never going to get pregnant because of her fibroids.

“You can go through 20 rounds [of IVF], you can have all the sex you want—You’ve never gonna get pregnant because you have so many fibroids that your uterus actually thinks it’s already taken over, [like] it’s already pregnant,” the Philly native said she was told.

The Queens star said her menstrual cycles were painful all her life, which she thought was normal.

“My periods were horrible, which was another thing…The specialist I went to said ‘you know your periods aren’t supposed to be painful?’ All my life since I was a kid I just thought we’re women, we’re girls, you get painful periods. That’s what you’re told.”

After having a myomectomy performed to remove her fibroids, she experienced painless periods for the first time. Having the procedure done also increased her chances to become pregnant.

The 43-year-old also shared what she thinks her fellow late Ruff Ryders rep DMX would say about her pregnancy if he was alive.

“If he saw me now, because he used to call me ‘Evening,’ so in his voice he would be like ‘Evening! Evening!’ And you know the first thing he would probably do is pray over my belly,” she said. “He would take my hands or he would hold my belly and pray for me, 100 percent, that would have been the first thing. And then he would hug me and say how happy he is for me, because, oh my God, X was just literally — you know we got to see so much of him in his angst and pain and in his music and why he was so raw and so real. But he really was one the most hilarious people, the most supportive light as well. Light, energy, and loving! So loving. If he loved you, you knew it.”

Watch her full interview below.