Earlier this year, Eve announced that being in London during the pandemic helped her to refocus and reprioritize. She recognized that instead of having an intercontinental marriage, commuting back and forth between Los Angeles and London, she was going to prioritize having a child with her husband Maximillion Cooper.

But until they’re able to make their dreams a reality, Eve has had quite a bit of practice with her four insta-children or bonus children as she calls them.

Initially, when Eve began dating Cooper in 2010, she was put off by the prospect of dating a man with four kids.

She told PEOPLE,

“It’s been now 10 and a half years I’ve been in their lives and they’ve been in my life. They’ve grounded me. In the beginning, when I first met my husband, then-boyfriend, I was like, ‘This is never gonna last because you got four kids! How’s this gonna work?’ ” she recalls. “But then I met the kids and honestly was like ‘Wow, kids are amazing.’ ”

While she loves the children now, it did take some adjusting.

“I will say it took years, though, I’m not gonna lie. It did take two or three years to adjust, just our relationship with the kids. But I have to say I’m very lucky. I feel very, very lucky that I had my insta-kids — I call them my bonus children!”

And the kids were excited about having a rapper in the family.

“I’m really lucky because they are very proud of me. It’s really sweet. I do hope they don’t go too far back in the day to listen to certain things. That is my hope. … Oh lord, the whole first album! You know what, it’s fine, but it’s just definitely a lot more out-there, vulgar, probably cursing, than I am now. But it’s all good because we talk about it. It’s all good.”

Now, the couple are trying to expand their family with a child of their own. She shares that the schedule they kept beforehand wasn’t really conducive to that.

“That’s a lot of the reason why I made the decision to be here is because my husband and I were on planes every two to three weeks, and we were just exhausted. And you gotta be on the same continent with your partner to have a kid! So hopefully this will help,”