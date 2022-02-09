MadameNoire Featured Video

Source: ljubaphoto / Getty

No matter how perfect a partner you are, at some point, you may forget to buy bae a Valentine’s Day gift. Life gets busy. Perhaps you see those heart-shaped boxes of candy and gifts in store windows for weeks and think, “I’ll get to it.” Now, the clock is ticking and you have nothing.

Luckily, MADAMENOIRE has got you covered with gifts that not only help you show your love for your significant other but also for Black creators and entrepreneurs. There are some amazing Black businesses that make classic gifts that anyone might be happy to receive on the amorous holiday. Here are last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can pick up from sensational Black brands.

Jewelry For Her: Ten Wilde

Ten While is an all-gold line of jewelry made in Los Angeles and owned by NorCal native Tenisha Wilde. The line is inspired by her time living in the Bay Area, and traveling the world in her 20s. It comes in at an affordable price point considering its precious materials. Every piece is timeless with a trendy flair. You can shop her site by her unique seasonal collections, most featuring beautiful gemstones, or you can shop by item type. She also does personalized pieces based on one’s Zodiac sign and has a special Valentine’s Day collection out now with romantic pieces like pearl necklaces with gold medallions, delicate and studded hoop earrings and eye-catching statement rings.

Jewelry For Him: Talley and Twine

Talley and Twine makes beautiful timepieces and was created by HBCU alumni Randy D. Williams. Williams named the brand after an intersection in a previously crime-riddled neighborhood in Portsmouth, Virginia that has since become a place of booming opportunity for African American families. Talley and Twine makes interesting and stylish watches with leather, metal and canvas bands, the latter of which feature vibrant designs. Williams started the company because he felt so many men’s watches on the market looked the same and he wanted to create options for the consumer who likes to stand out.

Chocolate: Phillip Ashley Chocolates

If you want to present your V-day date with chocolates that are a hybrid of consumable goods and artwork, look into Phillip Ashley Chocolates. Created by the world-renowned chef for whom the line is named, the line of chocolates is known for stunning and intricate designs on every signature treat and innovative flavor combinations like black tea leaves and lemon peel, white chocolate and whiskey and cheese and bonbon. Phillip Ashley offers interesting collections like the Soul Food Collection with chocolates made to taste like classic comfort dishes from cornbread to fried chicken to candied yams. This is no ordinary box of chocolates.

Champagne: Stuyvesant Champagne

Stuyvesant Champagne was created by Marvina Robinson and was inspired by the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn where she spent her childhood. Robinson created the bubbly with a French producer of champagne and the grapes come from the Marne Valley in the champagne region of France. In addition to a delicious array of bubblies including Brut and Rose, Stuyvesant also offers a champagne-infused gourmet popcorn box and, for a limited time, has a curated Valentine’s Day box.

Flowers

Los Angeles: The Petal Effect

If you’re looking for unique bouquets that break free of standard flower arrangement trends, check out The Petal Effect. Currently, their Love Language Collection features large and small versions of their XOXO arrangements, which have a stunning combination of dried and fresh flowers and other statement items.

NYC: Brooklyn Blooms

Brooklyn Blooms currently has a “Signs of Love” collection featuring a variety of vibrant pieces – both extravagant and delicate – for him and her. The bouquets contain a mixture of spring and fall colors for a gorgeous trans-seasonal look.

Miami: De La Fleur Designs

De La Fleur offers distinct, romantic and airy designs that will uplift any room they sit in. They do currently have a Valentine’s Day boutique featuring classic pinks and reds of seasonal blooms.

Candles: Olphactory Candles

Olphactory Candles celebrates one of the most romantic of music genres – jazz – through the intoxicating aromas of candles. It was created by Brant Anderson, who has always had a love of jazz and upscale fragrances. Most candles have a music-themed name, like the Cole’s Trane, the Interlude or the Scratched Vinyl. If you want to sample a few of the options, there is a miniature collection featuring smaller versions of some of the popular full-size candles.

Lingerie: Nubian Skin

This can be a gift for your partner or for you, depending on who is wearing it. Nubian Skin makes undergarments made to complement darker skin tones. Their pieces are famously comfortable but sexy. They do currently have a Valentine’s Day collection of bralettes and underwear in earthy and chocolate tones. They also have a line of slinky and flirty satin slips and semi-transparent bodysuits, perfect for a day in bed with your honey or for an X-rated photoshoot.