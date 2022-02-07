MadameNoire Featured Video

Don’t come for Chlöe Bailey unless she sends for you!

The star, who is one-half of the sister singing duo Chlöe X Halle, schooled a thirsty follower who claimed the singer tried to “talk to” him in high school.

“Chloe Bailey had tried to talk to me when we was in high school but I told her one day she gon be a star don’t focus on me .. focus on your craft,” the baffling user named @100nTheFace tweeted on Feb.5. “And look what she done. Proud of her,” he added.

Bailey, who is rumored to be blissfully booed up with rapper Gunna , instantly took to Twitter to shut down the unknown man’s confusing allegation.

“I was homeschooled for HS,” she clapped back.

The 23-year-old singer’s fanbase immediately poured into her comment section with reactions to her swift reply to the fictitious hearsay.

One Twitter user wrote:

“He lied on a black woman in black history month, so.”

Another fan replied:

After Bailey’s following slammed into him for making up the false rumor, the social media admirer simply replied back: “Shutcho fine ass up and let me live my lie!”

Sorry to shatter your dreams bruh! You didn’t stand a chance, and it doesn’t appear as though Bailey is focused on romance at the moment.

While speaking to The Breakfast Club back in January, Bailey playfully denied that she was dating Gunna following his heartwarming confession about his love for the star. The Atlanta native referred to the YSL signee as a “good friend.”

“I feel like everybody wants to know about my love life. My love life is music, darling,” she laughed.

This isn’t the first time that Bailey has had to shut down dating rumors. Back in September 2021, the singer swiftly denied dating Future when the lie went surfacing across the internet last year.

“I don’t know where the rumor came from. Did someone ask if me and Future talk? He’s a wonderful fella, I love his music. I’ve never spoken to him a day in my life,” Chlöe explained to her curious followers.

