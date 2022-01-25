MadameNoire Featured Video

Chlöe Bailey showed off her impressive singing chops once again.

On Jan. 24, the “Have Mercy” singer posted a video of herself singing a cover of Minnie Riperton’s 1974 classic, “Lovin You” on her social media accounts. As the first cover she’s posted in 2022, the rendition follows up on Chlöe’s versions of Adele’s “Easy on Me,” The Weeknd’s “Earned It,” Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open,” and Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” all posted in 2021.

RELATED CONTENT: “Nina Simone’s Granddaughter Defends Chloe Bailey After’ Feeling Good’ Performance Criticism”

The 23-year-old donned an electric purple two-piece outfit while crooning “Lovin You” over an acoustic guitar. Later that day, the sultry songstress followed up on the cover on Twitter by posting, “When you hit a note you’ve been waiting to hit your whole life…”

Fans commended the singer for her ability to nail Riperton’s infamously high-pitched and difficult note during the song’s chorus in the post’s replies.

Unsurprisingly, some couldn’t help but comment on Chlöe’s affinity for jazzing up the song with her sexual and sultry performance style and breathy singing.

One user said, “Chlöe be lookin like she ready to f–k the song,” while another expressed: “I feel violated just by watching. The ‘unintentional’ sex appeal makes my skin crawl. On a real note though it doesn’t seem you know yourself sis….”

As always, Chlöe’s fans came to her defense.

“If you don’t or can’t appreciate Chlöe’s sexuality then here’s a thought… don’t watch or listen to her. Simple, really,” one person wrote.

“People really on here talking bout some ‘what she tryin be sexy fo? She sound good doe…’ Like come on man. This is who she is. How can you not know this by now,” another added.

Peep Chlöe’s rendition of the timeless love song down below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Halle Bailey Goes Viral [Again] For Defending Chloe From Online Haters”