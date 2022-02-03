MadameNoire Featured Video

After battling COVID-19 last year, Kelly Price went off the grid and was recovering privately. At that time her sister, Shanrae Price, came forward and said she hadn’t seen her sister in months and a missing persons report was even filed. During an interview for VLADTV with comedienne Luenell, Price said her sister tried to file a conservatorship over her while she was gravely ill with COVID-19.

“I almost got ‘Britney Speared,’ this summer” Price said. “There was a conservatorship in play by a specific family member and some of the family did fall out about it. I had a great aunt who actually did have something to say to my sister about that, and said, ‘Why would you do that?’”

Price said that when her aunt asked her sister that, her sister said she was doing it to prevent Price’s husband from getting her fortune if she did pass away.

“If she dies, he gets it all,” Price said her sister told their aunt.

Price then said she and her husband don’t have a pre-nuptial agreement but they “have an understanding.”

While she was in the intensive care unit, she had died at one point and had to be brought back to life, hence why her sister tried to get a conservatorship.

“When I went into the hospital, they shut down visitation,” the “You Should’ve Told Me” singer said. “Men were not allowed to come to the hospital with their wives having babies when I was in the hospital. I was unconscious for days actually. My heart did stop, I was medically dead. They were able to resuscitate me.”

While she was recovering, Shanrae Price did an interview and said she hadn’t heard from or seen her sister in months.

“My sister is a very visible person. We haven’t heard anything from her in months,” she said on the Instagram based entertainment news show Larry Reid Live. “She was sick, and she was very sick with COVID. This is unlike her, no one has heard from her. I know everyone has their own opinion. I don’t do stuff like this, but I’m gonna call in until we physically see my sister. We don’t know anything, so I don’t know who is calling in and saying what.”

Watch a clip from her interview with Luenell below.