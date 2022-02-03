MadameNoire Featured Video

mladenbalinovac UPDATED – Thursday, Feb.3, 2022 at 9:00pm On Feb. 2, a desperate search was launched for 2-day-old Kennedy Hoyle after the body of her mother was discovered in an abandoned vehicle. Now, the Memphis Police Department has uncovered startling new evidence that suggests the young infant was murdered.

Hours after authorities issued an amber alert for little Kennedy on Wednesday, the child’s father Brandon Isabelle was arrested and taken into custody. Isabelle was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the death of the little child and her mother, Danielle Hoyle, whose body was discovered in an abandoned vehicle in the Whitehaven section of Tennesee, earlier that evening, PEOPLE noted. According to The Neighborhood Talk, Isabelle admitted to killing Kennedy’s mother in a police affidavit. The 27-year-old mom was found fatally shot when authorities approached the devastating crime scene. The report notes that Isabelle then drove to the Upper Mud Island Boat Ramp in downtown Memphis, where he tossed the 2-day-old in the water.

RELATED CONTENT: These Black Children Died Under The Watchful Eye Of The Community, Their Lives Mattered, Too

Authorities are still searching for Kennedy’s remains, but prior to Isabelle’s shocking confession, Memphis police discovered a car seat just outside of a Walmart near the Whitehaven area that reportedly belonged to the child, local news stations WREG and Fox13 reported. The 6lbs infant was last seen wearing “a black and white polka dot onesie with pink pants,” according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Unfortunately, state police had already suspected that the precious infant died.

“Kennedy Hoyle has not been located; however, evidence suggests that she is deceased. The search will continue to recover her remains,” the Memphis police wrote in a statement on Twitter prior to Isabelle’s confession.

April Campbell, the mother of Danielle Hoyle, told WREG that she spoke to her daughter on Tuesday evening as she was heading back from a hospital visit for baby Kennedy, but upon arriving at her destination, Campbell said her daughter never called her back.

“I just want my grandbaby, and I want my daughter to come home. That’s all I want. At least tell me what’s going on,” Campbell told local station WJHL. “They said they got like 50 police looking for her. My thing is everybody should be looking for her. She’s a newborn.”

In addition to the previous charges, the Memphis Police Department has also charged Isabelle, 25, with murder in the perpetration of aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence.

RELATED CONTENT: The Neglect Of 4 Texas Brothers Proves That The Village It Takes To Raise A Black Child Is The Same Village That Stands By And Watches Them Die