Kelly Price, a frequent collaborator of disgraced R&B singer R.Kelly, recently admitted she was never exposed to the Chicago native’s sexual misconduct during their time together.

“He never brought anything around me. People don’t believe it but he never, ever brought anything around me,” Price revealed while speaking to VLADTV. “He never acted weird. He never tried to make a pass. We, very much so, had a brother-sister [relationship].”

Although their friendship remained professional over the years, Price admitted that she heard multiple rumors about the star’s inappropriate behavior with underage girls. The “Friend of Mine” crooner said she believed her close relationship with Kelly’s family saved her from being exposed to the singer’s egregious ways.

“I went to Chicago, went to [Kelly’s] house, played with kids, cooked for the kids … That really was who I was to that family,” she explained. “So I was not exposed to a lot of the other shenanigans. And I think that there was a part of him that understood that if I did see any [sex crimes], I wouldn’t be like somebody else and turn my head the other way.”

When the interviewer asked Price what her thoughts were about Kelly’s convicted charges, the Gospel singer said flat out:

Unfortunately, according to Price, sexual misconduct and abuse are commonly seen throughout the music industry and it’s something that has been heavily ingrained into the culture.

“In this business—and nobody really wants to talk about it—in this business, that’s not odd, that’s actually the culture,” she said. “It’s the culture. Now that I have seen. I’ve seen mothers bring their daughters backstage. And that’s the thing nobody wants to talk about.”

On Sept. 27, R.Kelly’s decade-long sex trafficking trial came to an end. The 55-year-old R&B legend was found guilty on all nine counts including one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act. The star also faces outstanding criminal charges for aggravated criminal sexual assault “involving four victims, three of which are minors in Illinois, as well as engaging in prostitution with a minor in Minnesota,” Newsweek noted.

Kelly’s sentence hearing is scheduled for May 4, 2022.

