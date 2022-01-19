MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine have been keeping it quiet in 2022, since break-up rumors have started floating around. There were claims that he ended things with Meg due to her being aggressive, abusive and drinks too much. Pardi swiftly shut the rumors down in a post he shared on his Instagram story.

Stop this cap. Nobody putting hands on nobody. At least not in that way. been seeing the break up rumors and was letting y’all imaginations run…but y’all getting to crazy…Ain’t give n***** a story so they made one…We really been on it double time.

Break-up rumors first emerged when followers noticed that her Instagram page had been scrubbed clean of all the cutesy photos of the lovebirds together.

Megan Thee Stallion hasn’t responded to any rumors regarding her relationship via social media. The “Thot S***” rapper has had a love-hate relationship with social media since last year. In April 2021, she decided to take a social media hiatus to recharge but then returned in June 2021. In September, she vented about her ill feelings about social media due to the hateful comments she receives.

“I feel bad because I haven’t really been being myself lately, and I think the hotties can tell,” she tweeted. “I just can’t stand social media. I get on here people be talking about my deceased parents and all kinds of rude s*** I don’t even wanna see it.”

In December, she snapped on writers for the way they have been reporting on the shooting allegations made against Tory Lanez.

“Don’t blogs/ journalists have to have accurate/ credible sources before going with a story? Or is it just like a new I got paid to post this or I heard out from my home girl type policy these days,” she posted. “Like I’ve been SHOT and the focus of some these headlines are dismissing that I was attacked with a [WEAPON] WHILE I WAS UNARMED and trying to paint it as a cat fight between friends why do I have to relive this with everyone on the internet every day ? And watch y’all gaslight me.”

That same month she graduated from Texas Southern University with her bachelor’s degree in health administration.