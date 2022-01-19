MadameNoire Featured Video

Madame Tussauds New York Times Square unveiled their wax figures of President Joe Bidden and Vice President Kamala Harris within their “newly refreshed” Oval Office Experience earlier this week—a nod to the upcoming one-year anniversary of the powerful duo’s inauguration ceremony.

Harris’s new wax figure makes her the first Vice President ever to be immortalized by Madame Tussauds with one of the tourist attraction’s detailed tributes. As the first female VP, and that of Black and of Asian American descent, Harris’ new wax model is also a testament to her historical feats.

The VP’s wax figure wears a custom royal blue design by Christopher John Rogers — the same designer who created the memorable purple ensemble Harris wore during the inauguration — just with a shortened coat. Her replica dons tights, Black pumps, a gold and pearl necklace with matching pearl earrings, bracelets and rings.

An American flag pin rests on one of her jacket’s lapels.

Both Biden and Harris’s likeness, respectfully, took Madame Tussauds London team of artists and researchers about six months to create. As you can see below, the resemblance of both figures compared to the looks of the world leaders in real life is simply uncanny.

As mentioned, President Biden and VP Harris stand in a re-outfitted version of the Oval Office. Madame Tussauds detailed that their replica of the room “features the classic Resolute Desk, Biden’s blue rug with the Presidential Seal and gold drapes, framed personal family photographs, a bust of Mexican-American civil rights activist and labor leader Cesar Chávez (sculpted by a Madame Tussauds studio artist), a genuine Cross Century II rollerball pen – the exact model that Biden used to sign his Inaugural Day proclamations — and more.”

Biden and Harris were inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021. The VP’s rise in politics has been a long yet rewarding road — learn more about it below.

