Brooklyn Drill rapper Fivio Foreign is the latest star to appear on “Dirty Street Confessions,” a new Instagram series where celebs share the craziest details about their sex lives. However, the “Big Drip” hitmaker might have shared a little too much.

During a recent appearance, Fivio made all sorts of titillating confessions. The star claimed that he had a threesome with a pregnant woman and he even professed his love for sucking toes. However, the Brooklyn native sent the internet into a tizzy when he expressed some regret over sleeping with his half-sister’s sister.

“My sister, she been left the house, right? She came back and spent the night in my house, with her sister from her father’s side,” Fivio explained of the incident. “She wanted to f**k me. I was a kid, I was in high school. My sister’s sister […] she wasn’t related to me. I f***ed her. But let me tell you why it was the worst: because my sister was in the room and it was nighttime, we were all asleep—sleepover thing, and I had to go viral on her and I just felt like I shouldn’t have did it.”

Yikes!

The rapper, whose real name is Maxie Lee Ryles III, reassured the show’s host Supa Dupa Humble, that he and his half-sister’s sibling were not related because they don’t share the same parents. “Fivio and his sister have the same mom, while the two girls shared the same dad,” according to Complex.

We know… very confusing.

Of course, social media goers had a lot to say in response to the naughty tidbit.

One user on Instagram commented:

“Nah that’s too close to home for real.”

While another person replied:

“N***as out here hunchin family members??!? It’s a wild world.”

A third user simply wrote:

“Certain things you gotta take to the grave.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the rapper revealed some salacious details about his favorite terms to search on Porn Hub in addition to a few other kinks.

Check out more of Fivio Foreign’s surprising interview below.

