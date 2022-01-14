MadameNoire Featured Video

Actress Danielle Brooks showed off how much of a beautiful bride she was during her Miami wedding to Dennis Gelin in photos from the special day that she shared on social media.

Most known for her role in Orange Is the New Black, Brooks told Vogue that she’d known from day one of her wedding planning that she wanted two dresses for her big day. The actress sported a custom three-in-one dress designed by her close friend Christian Siriano “that went from princess gown, to body-con dress, to a pants look,” according to the outlet, which she revealed to Gelin during a “first look” before the couple’s nuptials that day.

“We thought it would be best to do a first look reveal so that we could go ahead with bridal party pictures and not hold up our guests after the ceremony,” Brooks explained. “I decided to wear Christian Siriano for the reveal. We have been friends ever since my career first began.”

RELATED CONTENT: “At The ‘Orange Is The New Black’ Red Carpet Premiere, Most Of The Black Women Wore Christian Siriano”

The actress also wore a beautiful bespoke gown with nude lace and white sequined floral detailing on her wedding day designed by Alonuko, a UK-based, Black-owned brand created by Nigerian designer Gbemi Okunlola in 2013. In her Vogue exclusive and on Instagram, Brooks emphasized how important it was one of her wedding dresses was designed by a Black designer.

“I feel like when it comes to the wedding process, Black creatives aren’t highlighted enough. Alonuko gave me the dress of my dreams. She flew all the way from London to make sure it arrived,” Brooks mentioned in Vogue. “I knew I wanted her one-of-a-kind, flesh-toned mesh with custom embroidery and a big huge skirt. Wearing her dress made me want to get married every day, I loved it so much.”

“When I tell you I hit jackpot finding @alonuko_bespoke, I hit jackpot,” the actress added on Instagram in a post shared on Jan. 13.

Her bridal assembles were both accented with Chanel earrings and Nina heels.

Other tidbits from the ceremony that made the day special for the couple included Brooks being walked down the aisle by her father and Freeya Carel, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, assuming the role of flower girl.

Brooks announced her engagement to Gelin on Instagram on New Year’s Eve 2020, shortly after the two welcomed Freeya.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year,” she captioned the post, according to PEOPLE. “I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end. ❤️ ?”

Congrats to the happy couple!