MadameNoire Featured Video

Tupac Shakur’s sister is taking legal action against the executor of her late mother, Afeni Shakur-Davis’, estate. Sekyiwa Shakur and The Tupac Shakur Foundation accused Tom Whalley, who is the ex-CEO of Warner Bros. Records, of embezzling millions from the estate. On Jan. 10, Shakur filed a lawsuit against Whalley accusing him of committing “blatant violations” while serving as the executor including refusing to hand over Tupac Shakur’s valuables and sentimental belongings like his gold records, jewelry, artwork and cars. She also said he enlisted himself as the manager of Amaru Entertainment, the label that some of the late rapper’s albums were released under, and is receiving millions in income because of it.

“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa wrote in the lawsuit according to Billboard. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”

After Tupac Shakur died in 1996, Afeni Shakur became the beneficiary over his estate. Once she passed away in 2016, Whalley took over her estate.

Amaru Entertainment is the “principal income-producing asset of the Trust” and according to the lawsuit, Whalley has “already received more than $5.5 million that he has paid himself in the last five years through Amaru.”

“It is clear that he has used and abused his powers as executor and special trustee of the estate and the trust to convert the personal property belonging to Sekyiwa as a piggy bank from which he has drawn substantial funds for his own benefit,” the lawsuit read.

Whalley’s attorney Howard King has responded to these claims saying that Whalley had close relationships with Afeni and Tupac Shakur and would never steal from them.

“These legal claims are disappointing and detrimental to all beneficiaries of the trust,” King said. “We are confident the court will promptly conclude that Tom has always acted in the best interests of Amaru, the trust, and all beneficiaries.”