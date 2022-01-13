MadameNoire Featured Video

Anderson.Paak has gone from Silk Sonic to Sesame Street. The Grammy-nominated artist teamed up with Elmo and Cookie Monster for a tune called “H for Holiday” where they sing about the meaning of a holiday and identify the dozens of holidays that happen throughout the year.

Just before 2021 ended, Paak was singing along with another group of friends for his .Paak House charity concert in Oxnard, California. For the annual concert, he performed and also shared the stage with Ty Dolla $ign, Kali Uchis, Jhené Aiko, JoJo, Snoh Aalegra, Raphael Saadiq and Emily King.

“It’s great, because it’s the only thing that really matters at the end — giving back and being with the community,” the “Come Down” singer told PEOPLE. “Every time we play the show, and I see the people out there, there’s just no greater feeling. When I hit all these performers, no one’s getting paid, and it’s not through agents. It’s just me hitting people direct and saying, ‘You down to give two, three songs of your time?’ It’s big that they provide their time for people who might not never get to see them play.”

Around the time he was able to bring this annual gathering to his hometown again, Grammy nominations were released and fortunately he and his Silk Sonic partner Bruno Mars made the cut. The soulful duo has been nominated for Best Song and Best R&B Song for the old-school favorite “Leave the Door Open.” Their An Evening With Silk Sonic was a smash hit, reaching over one billion streams on Spotify. .Paak might also receive an Oscar nomination this year for his song “Fire in the Sky” that was featured in Marvel’s Shang-Chi. If COVID-19 permits, there could even be An Evening With Silk Sonic tour.