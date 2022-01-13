MadameNoire Featured Video

Imagine being on a blind date at someone’s house and then being forced to wait out a long lockdown period with them. Well, this actually happened to a woman in China.

The woman, who was identified as Ms. Wang, took to China’s social media platform WeChat where she posted about her experience of being in lockdown with a blind date after the two shared a romantic dinner at his home.

“I’m getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me,” she said in this post. Turns out her fifth date could cook. Mrs. Wang said her blind date invited her to his house where he whipped up a nice meal for their first rendezvous, but while breaking the ice, she discovered that the man’s community had gone into a swift COVID-19 lockdown due to rising cases in the area. She ended up being stuck at his house for four days.

