Imagine being on a blind date at someone’s house and then being forced to wait out a long lockdown period with them. Well, this actually happened to a woman in China.
The woman, who was identified as Ms. Wang, took to China’s social media platform WeChat where she posted about her experience of being in lockdown with a blind date after the two shared a romantic dinner at his home.
“I’m getting quite old, so my parents arranged more than 10 blind dates for me,” she said in this post. Turns out her fifth date could cook. Mrs. Wang said her blind date invited her to his house where he whipped up a nice meal for their first rendezvous, but while breaking the ice, she discovered that the man’s community had gone into a swift COVID-19 lockdown due to rising cases in the area. She ended up being stuck at his house for four days.
According to the BBC, on Jan. 16, Ms. Wang spoke with the Chinese media about the hilarious ordeal, telling news officials “that the situation was ‘not ideal.'” She also said her blind date wasn’t much of a talker and didn’t speak too “much,” making her extended stay a tad bit awkward.
Yikes!
Luckily, Ms. Wang said that her shy date threw down in the kitchen every day while the two quarantined with one another. In her post, she mentioned that she had just returned to the city of Zhengzhou from Guangzhou right before the start of the Lunar New Year. The BBC noted that it’s unclear as to whether Ms. Wang is still in lockdown with her blind date, but COVID-19 cases in the city appear to be growing.
The Global Times reported that more than 100 cases were discovered in Zhengzhou over the past week. An order was swiftly placed on Jan. 12, forcing non-essential businesses to temporarily close. The city’s 12.6 million residents were also issued a mandate to undergo widespread COVID-19 testing.
China has issued strict COVID-19 preventative measures since the start of the pandemic. Lockdown periods are frequently imposed when new cases are reported.
