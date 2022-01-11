MadameNoire Featured Video

Political commentator and strategist Symone Sanders is kicking off 2022, with a new opportunity.

The star, who previously served as Vice President Kamala Harris’s chief spokesperson for the White House, will be heading to MSNBC to host a weekend program on the network’s political news channel called The Choice. The new show will air exclusively with MSNBC’s streaming platform Peacock.

According to PEOPLE, Sanders “is expected to appear across all” of the network’s platforms “including streaming, cable, and digital, and will also occasionally fill in as an anchor” with the new gig. Program dates, names, and details will be announced at a later date, the publication noted.

While speaking to Variety earlier this week, Sanders gushed about her new role with the network, and according to the former White House staff member, this opportunity has been a dream in the making.

“I wanted to be at a network that had an already established record in the streaming world and would have a show on streaming and on linear and was one that wasn’t just an experiment,” Sanders explained.

“I’m going to bring my whole self to this show. I am a young woman, a young woman of color. I’m a Black woman, a young Black woman from the midwest, from Nebraska,” she continued. “Yes, I have done politics, but I’m also a consumer of pop culture. I’m turning on the news in the car, but I’m also DVR-ing the ‘Housewives.’ There is a space for that to intersect.”

Back in December, Sanders released a statement to Politico detailing her decision to leave her notable role at the White House. Sanders’s departure marked the second biggest high profile staff member to leave the Biden Harris Administration following Harris’ former communications director, Ashely Etienne.

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning and the opportunity to see what can be unburdened by what has been,” Sanders told the outlet. “I’m grateful for [Harris’ chief of staff] Tina [Flournoy] and her leadership and her confidence as well.”

Previously, Sanders worked closely alongside Senator Bernie Sanders during his run for the Oval Office in 2016. Her steadfast politics caught the eye of CNN where she landed a job as a contributor for the major news network prior to joining President Biden’s race for the White House in 2020. Sanders was quickly promoted to Harris’s vice-presidential team upon their big win that year. During her tenure at the White House, Sanders helped Harris to tackle issues involving migration from Northern Triangle countries while fighting for equitable and fair voting rights. Sanders often stood up for Harris among claims that the former California attorney general wasn’t suited to run alongside Biden, pushing back against fictitious storylines questioning Harris’s integrity as VP.

Back in July, a report from Politico interviewed 22 former and current staff members from Harris’s cabinet that complained of a toxic work environment throughout the VP’s office. Political veteran Tina Flournoy and a few other Black female staffers within the team were accused of causing widespread dysfunction across the team. No word on whether Sanders’ decision to leave the White House was connected to the alleged rumors.

