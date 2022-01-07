MadameNoire Featured Video

Since the passing of her husband Gregg Leakes, Nene Leakes was able to find love again with businessman and fashion designer Nyonisela Sioh. Shortly after her new romance was revealed, photos and videos of her with a younger man went viral. Leakes never addressed the photos and discussed who was in the picture so now the mystery man, an entrepreneur named Temper Boi, is speaking out.

Temper Boi visited the Unwine With Tasha K show and opened up about his brief time with the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star. In the teaser for the next episode, Temper Boi said he liked dating older women and said he didn’t say anything when she revealed her new relationship because “when I touch you, I’ll forever be in your mind.” He also claimed that he and Leakes were with each other two days before she made it Instagram official with Sioh with photos of them together from her surprise 54th birthday party in December 2021.

When describing her as a girlfriend, he said that Leakes would get candid about their sex life.

“Nene would be at the table drinking and she’d be like fight night and she’d be talking about that long black d*** in front of everybody,” he said.

Temper Boi had no problem speaking on the photos and videos of him and Leakes shortly after they spread across the internet. In the comments of a post on The Shade Room about he and Leakes, he denied that he and Leakes were in a relationship, even though The Shade Room reported that he said that he and Leakes were “more than cut buddies but less than exclusive.”

“Since mf’s wanna leak my s*** and run false headlines might as well share the truth… last few months been amazing and eye opening,” he wrote. “Nothing but love for you Linnethia and I wish you the best.‼️‼️‼️”

The full interview on Unwine With Tasha K will premiere Jan. 7 at 8:30 p.m on YouTube.