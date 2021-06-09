MadameNoire Featured Video

After opening up around two weeks ago about having to undergo a second surgery in order to “address her endometriosis,” Monica recently shared details regarding the severity of the recent procedure and the difficult realities those living with the disorder face.

While speaking as a guest on the Daily Blast Live, the singer candidly shared that she was actually unfamiliar with endometriosis before being diagnosed with it several years ago. As a gynecological condition wherein which one’s endometrium tissue grows outside of their uterus, Johns Hopkins Medicine noted that the condition “affects an estimated 2 to 10 percent of American women between the ages of 25 and 40.”

“Well,” Monica stated before reflecting on the endometriosis’ symptoms “I had never heard of it [until] just four years ago when I was diagnosed. Endometriosis is extremely painful and women, monthly, feel like suffering is a part of the deal. But you find out — when you learn about endometriosis — that we shouldn’t be in excruciating pain and you learn that every age can suffer from endometriosis.”

“So, once I was diagnosed, I initially had the first surgery and it was not like the second — the second was very hard. I was in the hospital for a week and I ended up having multiple blood transfusions. But now being on the mend and recovering I’ve become somewhat of an advocate because I want women to know what this disease is and I want them to know that there is hope for them.”

If you’ll recall, Monica had posted clips of herself from her hospital bed following her most recent surgery. In them, she encouraged those with estranged parents to make amends, forgive, and let go of the pain tying them to generational curses so our children can have “better than what we had.”

Read more about endometriosis here and watch the full video down below.