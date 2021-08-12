MadameNoire Featured Video

New insight for the saga between Erica Mena and her soon-to-be ex-husband Safaree Samuels is giving Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans more information on whether or not Erica really ruined Safaree’s personal property, and what might have given her a reason to do it.

Apparently, Erica admitted to damaging Safaree’s things while she was pregnant with their newborn in recently acquired court documents according to TMZ.

Within those documents, the reality star explained her behavior was the result of “numerous acts of infidelity” on Safaree’s part.

RELATED CONTENT: “Safaree Denies Having Another Baby On The Way”

Safaree claims Erica destroyed $30,000 worth of his belongings, including pouring bleach on his high-end sneakers and cutting their laces, pouring paint the exhausts of two of his motorcycles and damaging some of his other motorbikes — all of which supposedly happened two days after Erica filed for divorce this past May.

Their second child, Legend Brian, was born just under a month later.

RELATED CONTENT: “After All The Drama, Erica Mena And Safaree Welcome Their Second Child–Together”

In an effort to defend herself, Erica said she’d already paid Safaree $4,000 in damages. A screenshot of a payment made from her to a person named “My husband” in the amount of $4,000 was shared via TMZ and seemingly confirmed what she said in the court documents about paying him back that amount is true.

When asked to list her reason for the $4,000 payment was for on the screenshot of her transaction, she wrote, “To start replacing your sneakers.”

Interestingly, shortly before the most up to date information on the couple’s legal proceedings was made public, Erica shared on her Twitter: