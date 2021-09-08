MadameNoire Featured Video

After Erica Mena filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels, he went and filed a court order that would give him the right to be in the delivery room when Mena gave birth to their son. He filed it on the grounds that he felt Mena would try and ban him from being present. Mena, who gave birth to their son Legend in June, has now set the record straight.

The Bronx beauty took to Twitter to say that she never had intentions of keeping Samuels out of the delivery room and that she was surprised when he filed the petition.

“I seem to still be getting bashed by this false narrative that I wasn’t allowing my ex husband into the delivery room,” she tweeted on September 6. “When that was filed in court it was extremely surprising to me especially because I was in the hospital prior and no effort made to be present at all.”

She added that maybe filing the court order wasn’t Samuels’ idea at all.

“So let’s clear this up once and for all. NEVER did I say or even think to not have him in the delivery room. Maybe due to a guilty conscience or a money hungry lawyer on that end is what lead for that to even be filed in court. Never been or will be the type to keep him from them.”

Mena went on to say that she “would be lying if she said she wasn’t embarrassed” by the way her divorce has played out publicly. Despite her rocky divorce and being in postpartum, she said her children have been her “source of strength.”