Change.

Change.

Change is everywhere.

Change is everywhere.

You are changing.

You are multiplying.

Multiple.

You are bewildering in your complexity. You are a creator of your reality. You are love creating love. Loving itself for being love. You are joy, swirling in delight.

In the light we come together and learn to cherish one another, for each of us is sacred. Each of us is sacred. Each of us is sacred. We learn from each other and we grow together. For we are in this together. And we must learn to be kinder, more careful, more loving with one another.

Change disrupts.

Change disturbs.

Change deepens life.

Let life move through you.

Let life show you how to change.

Do not resist what is yours. What is your medicine. Trust in love. Trust you are love. Trust change comes from the place inside of you reaching toward toward toward love.

Do not forget. Do not resist. Do not panic.

Do not spend time with those who destabilize, confuse, or hurt you. Find those who uplift you, strengthen, and support you so you can be sure that love is all around you.

You are a creator. You are a creator. A creator of life. Of love. Of joy. Of peace. You are a creator. This is all you need to know. You are a creator. You are a creator. A creator is simply one who allows life to flow through them. You are a creator.

Naimonu (they/them) holds the lineages of the Mattaponi peoples of Virginia and the Hausa of present day Cameroon. They are an alchemist, weaver, shapeshifter, poet-astrologer, medicine woman, and channel who continues to remember and hone their ancestral blessings and technologies. They are a freedom fighter. You can find their cosmic love letters on MADAMENOIRE and they are giving light to a forthcoming project entitled For When. They received a B.A. in Sociology from Harvard College in 2014. Learn more about their work at naimonujames.com