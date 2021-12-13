MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta rappers T.I. and Killer Mike’s plan to revive one of the city’s most popular and historic restaurants, Bankhead Seafood, is finally making headway.

After announcing their purchase of the seafood spot in January 2020, the rappers’ plans to get the Bankhead Seafood up and running were thwarted initially by the onslaught of the pandemic.

However, T.I. and Killer Mike made more steps in the right direction last week by filing their building permit application for the popular seafood spot with the City of Atlanta, according to the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

Though sources share conflicting reports, the rappers have collectively owned the property with Columbia Residential LLC founder and principal Noel Khalil since 2018 or 2019. The Atlanta natives have reportedly already spent almost $2 million in renovation costs on the two-story 4,200 square foot property.

Bankhead Seafood’s new owners are currently working on “constructing more space for parking, adding a rooftop patio, and operating a full bar,” reports Revolt TV.

“It’s been a part of my life as long as I’ve been on earth,” Killer Mike told local news outlet WSB-TV. Then, referring to himself by his government name and the impacts the restaurant has had on himself and his family, the rapper added, “If you’re writing a show or a book about Michael Render and his family, (Bankhead Seafood) would definitely be one of the characters.”

Bankhead Seafood was first established in 1968. Although it closed in 2018, both Killer Mike and T.I. have stated that they look at their investment in the property as one in the Atlanta community overall.

On Instagram, Killer Mike further said: “Me and @troubleman31 working hard! Salutes @shaybigga & @krystal_dynasty for getting the deal done! Ya’ll some real leaders! #WhyRapperHatersNeverMentionThisStuff #WestSidePride it takes a TEAM! #TeamWorkMakeADreamWork Thank @chakacooks & All The Crew from The @bankheadseafood Truck Too. Ya’ll Grunt work has not been overlooked. Ya’ll are appreciated. #WhenTheyTalkAboutUs #TheyBetterMentionWeBringingJobsHome #WeAintTryingToPlaySmallWeGoingBIG #LoveAndRespect.”

Read more about what to expect from the landmark restaurant’s revival down below.

