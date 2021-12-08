MadameNoire Featured Video

Are you ready to catch some vibes? At The Crib Festival’s end-of-year blowout concert is livestreaming tonight at 6 p.m. EST.

If you’re unfamiliar with the free online concert series, At The Crib Fest is unique because it features a lineup of music’s buzziest names as they perform “in their own spaces.”

The concept of the concert stemmed from the need for music and connection during the ordered stay-at-home days of the pandemic, according to The Source.

Presented by One Musicfest and Toyota, tonight’s showcase is hosted by influencer, entrepreneur and brand consultant Paige Shari. Musical performances will include Ari Lennox, Tobe Nwigwe, Lion Babe, Rapsody, Lucky Daye, Baby Tate and more.

The event’s flyer also details that this latest At The Crib Fest will recap top moments from the livestreaming concert series and will include “special guests.”

“Today is the finale of #AtTheCribFest (virtual)!!! 🏡 🎤 🎶 ,” the concert’s Instagram account wrote in a post shared earlier today. “Much love to every single artist, team, creative and all those who watched this series. Excited for the future.”

Tune into tonight’s live festivities by livestreaming the concert on One Musicfest’s YouTube channel.