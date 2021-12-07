MadameNoire Featured Video

Erykah Badu has introduced us to her boyfriend as her now fiancé, JaRon Adkinson, in her latest Instagram post. She shared a slideshow of them boo’d up while wishing him a happy birthday.

“Solar Eclipse Dump. Making room for many many many more memories,” she captioned the post. “Right now , Moon covers the suns eyes forcing it to use other forms of vision. (Closes Eyes) I see you with my heart. I see you with my gut. Here’s to my GUY & Setting intentions, Breathing easy, moving in unison, finely blended family harmonics. Thank you . Thank you . Thank you.”

Happy to be here on this school called earth.. with you.”

Adkison, who goes by JaRon the Secret, is also a Dallas native and a fellow musician.

“I write, produce, record, mix and master music,” he told Voyage Dallas. “I sing, rap, play piano and guitar. Those are some of the things I’m most known for.”

The “Hello” singer got quite irritated with folks pointing out their age difference while publicizing their romance. While Badu is 50 and fine, Adkinson is 27.

“Why every time there is an article about a woman over 30 the journalists mentions the age? “ Erykah bardu’ , 50 does the splits … e. Badu 50, had feelings …,” she tweeted. “It ain’t my birthday, or death day . So, What does this MEAN?”

Adkinson also sent Badu a loving birthday message back in February.

“It’s been 50 Great Revolutions that you’ve been applying Pressure to The Game,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for adding so much seasoning and so much love and so much heart into what you do and who you are. It’s because of you and people like you that the world turns in new, interesting ways.”

It’s not clear how long they’ve been together but the first post of them together on Adkinson’s page is from 2018.