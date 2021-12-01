MadameNoire Featured Video

Sandra Bullock recently sat down with Red Table Talk host Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to discuss her experience of parenting two Black children.

The star, whose latest movie The Unforgivable will make its debut on Dec. 10, spoke with the three women about the challenges of raising her adopted Black son and daughter, named Louis and Laila, noting that sometimes she wished she shared the same color as her children.

“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” Bullock, explained in the episode. “And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies.”

According to PEOPLE, Bullock adopted Louis when he was just 3½ months old in 2010. Five years later, she welcomed Laila.

“Maybe one day that will go away,” the 57-year-old actress added. “Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes.” In an extended clip of the episode featured on Good Morning America, Jada openly asked Bullock if she’s ever received criticism for adopting her Black children, to which she replied: “You get the racism..sure. There’s a lot of it..but guess what? Not my problem.” RELATED CONTENT: Tiffany Haddish Is In The Process Of Adopting