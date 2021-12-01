MadameNoire Featured Video
Sandra Bullock recently sat down with Red Table Talk host Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris to discuss her experience of parenting two Black children.
The star, whose latest movie The Unforgivable will make its debut on Dec. 10, spoke with the three women about the challenges of raising her adopted Black son and daughter, named Louis and Laila, noting that sometimes she wished she shared the same color as her children.
“To say that I wish our skins matched, sometimes I do. Because then it would be easier on how people approach us,” Bullock, explained in the episode. “And I have the same feelings as a woman with brown skin being her babies or a white woman with white babies.”
According to PEOPLE, Bullock adopted Louis when he was just 3½ months old in 2010. Five years later, she welcomed Laila.
“Maybe one day that will go away,” the 57-year-old actress added. “Maybe one day we will be able to see with different eyes.”
In an extended clip of the episode featured on Good Morning America, Jada openly asked Bullock if she’s ever received criticism for adopting her Black children, to which she replied:
“You get the racism..sure. There’s a lot of it..but guess what? Not my problem.”
During an interview with theGrio Bullock revealed that she wasn’t scared of having uncomfortable conversations with her children about the vicious racial stereotypes and societal issues that may encounter from the outside world because of the color of their skin.
Some Black Twitter goers applauded the actress, including one person who wrote, “She’s telling it like it is.” They continued, “I don’t give a darn if one is black and one is white. Whose gonna get shot fir wearing that hoodie? You go SANDRA BULLOCK. You’re doing the right thing!”
While another social media goer replied: “I wish I could love this 10 million times because I too have a 31yr old black son & 2 black grsons who’s ages 8 & 9! I talk to all of them especially the 8yr old one because he’s slightly different in beautiful ways…can’t keep still & we all knows how that can end up! Prayers.”
Others strongly disagreed with Bullock views:
“Sandra Bullock has a point point but at the same time I’m not telling any black child that they can’t wear a hoodie outside,” commented a naysayer. “Black people shouldn’t have to change who they are to be seen as not a threat. This is partly why I have an issue with white parents adopting black kids.”
Another person wrote: “I love what you’re saying and I love the fact that you are standing up and saying it. But as a black parent we have had generations of stress and worry and anger and pain of how our children are boys & girls are treated in this country I want to WELCOME YOU TO OUR REALITY.”
What do you think about the topic? Tell us down below!
