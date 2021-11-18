MadameNoire Featured Video

Another member of R Kelly’s entourage who helped him intimidate a witness has been sentenced. According to the Associated Press, a 38-year-old man named Michael Williams, has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of arson. Back in June 2020, Williams went to Florida and set one of Kelly’s accuser’s car ablaze in the early hours of the morning while she was asleep.

The Chicago Tribuner reported that the plea agreement stated that Williams admitted to torching the accuser’s car “with the intent to prevent her from cooperating with the government’s investigation and, as a result, significantly interfering with the case against Kelly.”

The accuser wasn’t present for the sentencing but did provide a statement about how Williams’ and R. Kelly’s actions have affected her.

“My mental state deteriorated tremendously due to fear, invasion of privacy, and trauma among many other things,” the statement read according to the Tribune. “Because of your actions, I live in fear and have had to relocate my entire life.”

Lawyer Deveraux Cannick told the AP that he had plans to appeal.

“I think I’m even more disappointed the government brought the case in the first place, given all the inconsistencies,” he said.

Williams is related to R. Kelly’s former publicist.

In Sept. 2021 was found guilty of one count of racketeering and eight counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits the transport of “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose” across state lines. The racketeering charge applied to Kelly being accused of organizing and running a criminal enterprise that helped him recruit underage girls for sex for over 20 years. The shamed R&B vet is facing life in prison.

He was placed on suicide watch after being found guilty on all charges.