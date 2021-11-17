MadameNoire Featured Video

Maxwell’s gearing up to make 2022 his comeback year.

After dropping a new single earlier this week named “Off,” the R&B singer announced on Tuesday that he’ll be going on tour next year in collaboration with the Black Promoters Collective.

Dubbed the NIGHT 2022 Tour, Maxwell will also be accompanied by R&B titans Anthony Hamilton and Joe.

The news comes off the heels of the announcement Maxwell will be dropping blacksummers’NIGHT in spring 2022 — the third and final installment of his album trilogy started in 2009 with BLACKsummers’night and continued with 2016’s blackSUMMERS’night.

“Last week, Maxwell and his Musze label announced a multi-album global recording agreement with BMG,” reports Pitchfork. “As a result, blacksummers’NIGHT will mark Maxwell’s first album that he’s not released via Columbia.”

Maxwell’s 25-city tour next year will start in Dallas, Texas in early March and end in May in Miami, Florida. Other major cities he, Hamilton and Joe will hit include Houston, New Orleans, Charlotte, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

“Maxwell is one of the most respected artists in the industry,” says Gary Guidry, CEO of Black Promoters Collective. “His body of work and showmanship are second to none. We believe he has a true connection to the culture. We are happy to partner with him on the NIGHT 2022 Tour and look forward to growing this relationship for years to come.”

Pre-sales for the tour’s ticket begin on Nov. 22 via Maxwell’s website. See when the R&B legend will be in your city by peeping the NIGHT Tour dates down below.

March 2 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theater

March 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

March 5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 9 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

March 12 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

March 16 – Columbus, GA @ Columbus Civic Center

March 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

March 19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

March 20 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

March 23 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Center

March 25 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

March 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

March 27 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

March 30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

April 1 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

April 2 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

April 6 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

April 7 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

April 10 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

April 15 – Los Angeles, CA @The Forum

April 16 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

May 7 – Tampa, FL @ Amelie Arena

May 8 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena