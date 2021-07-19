MadameNoire Featured Video

Remy Ma is slated to host VH1’s new series “My True Crime Story” which will make its official debut on August 2.

The 8 episode crime series will take a look at some of the “most headline-making crimes” and “their rise, fall, and redemption” according to the show’s bio. Viewers can expect to be taken on a jolting ride with cases involving million-dollar jewelry heists, bank robberies, and drug trafficking amongst other heinous crimes.

This will add to the “All The Way Up” rapper’s long list of contributions to the network. Previously, Remy starred on Love & Hip Hop, and she even had her own reality TV series at one point alongside her husband titled Remy & Papoose: Meet the Mackies in 2018.

The 41-year-old Grammy-award-winning artist has lived a real-life crime story of her own.

Back in 2008, Remy whose real name is Reminisce Smith was sentenced to 8 years in prison on charges of assault, possession of weapons, and attempted coercion after she allegedly shot a friend in the abdomen during an argument. Ultimately, the rapstress only served six years of her prison sentence.

Following her release in 2014, The State of the Culture host opened up to MadameNoire about her difficult experience being away from her family and how she was treated amongst other cellmates.

In an interview for the Fader, Remy also revealed that her time during imprisonment was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.

“I’m almost positive I have some type of PTSD,” the rapper explained. “Almost a decade of my life was consumed by the prison system. Of the past 15 years [as a rapper], I’ve spent most of that time in prison as opposed to the ‘free world,’ so I don’t think I’m going to forget any of the things I went through, and I still have people that I have learned to care about that are there, and will probably end up having to spend the rest of their life there.”

Elsewhere in her emotional tell-all the artist pushed for prison reform and offering a solution on how it could be done.

“The first thing has to be the de-privatization. We have to end the private prison system,” she added.

VH1’s “My True Crime Story” premieres at 10 pm/9 pm central on August 2. Will you be watching?