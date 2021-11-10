MadameNoire Featured Video

After, a two-week hiatus, we’ve all been wondering what the crew from of Our Kind Of People have been up to. We land back in Oaks Bluff to find Teddy in his office, on the phone, talking about the dizzy spell he experienced in the last episode. Tyrique walks in and Teddy lets him know that he knows about the relationship between him and Angela.

Alex makes her presence well known at a Graceties charity meet. Leah lets Raymond know what he already knows—that his ex-wife is in town. At Eve’s Eves Crown, Angela and Piggy talk about Teddy taking Nikki to the father-daughter dance. She can’t help but feel that he has some kind of agenda. She also lets Piggy know about the dirt she and Tyrique found in Teddy’s office.

Taylor wants to escort Nikki to the Cotillion. Teddy pops up on Angela at her salon to tell her about the letter he received from Nikki’s father. He also shared that he’s aware of her and Tyrique’s relationship.

Lauren is still hurt by her and Taylor’s break up. Leah lets her know that since she’s been kicked out the Cotillion, she will be spending her time figuring out her future.

Angela and Tyrique meet up and she tells him about the help Teddy offered her baby’s father.

Teddy tells Leah she was right about Tyrique and Angela. He also tells her about the plan to break them up when he gets Nikki’s father out of jail.

At Alex’s place, Raymond wants to make sure that Alex is still aware of the game plan to bring Teddy down without any harm to his marriage.

As Nikki and Teddy prepare for the Cotillion, he gives Nikki a good luck charm to help her with her nerves. Lauren takes the high road and apologizes to Nikki about her behavior in episode five. While Angela is doing Leah’s hair, Leah lets her know that she, too, is aware of the relationship with Tyrique. Angela unknowingly gets under Leah’s skin when she shares an intimate conversation she and Teddy had.

Play

Mama Liv pops up on Alex at the spa to tell her to stay away from her family despite the arrangement she and Raymond have.

Lauren shares her new idea called “Lauren’s Closet,” A charity that will help young ladies find professional work attire.

Piggy doesn’t doesnt trust Teddy. Teddy sends a light threat to Piggy which has her running home.

Alex gets under Leah’s skin. Leah then confronts Raymond about how their relationship started. Teddy gives a touching speech singling out Angela and publicly apologizing to her. Nikki gives a speech with extra encouragement from Teddy. Leah gets jealous—as expected..

In the last scene, Teddy lets Angela know about Nate’s release date. Angela becomes furious. Piggy gets real with Angela, letting her know her beef isn’t with her father but with herself, and that she needs to let Nikki know about her father ASAP.

Tyrique pops up on Teddy and questions Teddy about his father’s death. After Teddy explains himself, he passes out. Nate walks in and they call for help.

Raymond hops in the limo with Alex to let her know his marriage is off limits. Alex shares the real reason she left him. She was threatened by his mother and Teddy. Raymond receives a call from Leah and they head to the hospital.

Right before Angela can tell Nikki about her father, Piggy walks in; they all meet up at the hospital. When Nikki notices a man staring at her, she asks Angela who it is and Angela lets her know it’s her father.

The plot continues to thicken and Oak Bluffs continues stirring up the drama.