Months after DMX’s death, a Georgia woman has come forward claiming to be his daughter. A woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons contacted the later rapper’s other children to share that he was also her father and will be getting a paternity test, Page Six reports.

Barmer-Simmons has come forward while his children are all in the midst of a battle over the Exodus rapper’s $1 million estate. After his fiancé Desiree Lindstrom’s petition to be the administrator of his estate was denied, his sons, Tacoma, Xavier and Sean were named temporary administrators of the estate. Two of his older daughters Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden were also denied to be administrators.

“The next big thing is to determine who are the rightful heirs,” Herbert Nass, the trusts and and estates attorney for the three Simmons sons, told Page Six. “The estate is going to ask everyone to prove paternity through DNA testing. All the legal children of DMX will be entitled to an equal share of his estate… We need to collect assets and pay debts and administration costs. We don’t have a lot of information about his income streams, but now the temporary administrators have been appointed, we can ask questions and expect answers.”

When the “Who We Be” rapper passed away, he didn’t have a will, which keeps this from being a smooth process.

“I want to point out that when a person dies without a will, a surety bond needs to be posted, and obtaining a bond is difficult,” Nass added. “We spoke to a number of surety companies and it was only Thomas Whittemore at Executive Bond who was able to get it done.”

DMX died on April 9, 2021 after a heart attack. He was 50-years-old. After his death, his eighth album Exodus, was released. It landed in the no.8 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.