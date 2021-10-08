MadameNoire Featured Video

As of late, Tamar Braxton has been teasing the idea that her family’s TV show, Braxton Family Values, will be making a new network its new home. While it sounds like a win for fans of the show, the “Love & War” singer recently said things would be very different if the former WeTV hit series does in fact return for another season.

While traveling through LAX airport, Tamar was asked by TMZ what the tea was on the rumors she started –that Braxton Family Values was attempting to secure an eighth season–she coyly replied with a laugh, “What if [it did]?”

When the reporter prompted her again this time quoting Tamar: “And then you said, ‘But not on a foolish network,'” the singer explained that despite the perception she’s at “war” with WeTV — the network that ran BFV for 7 seasons — the narrative has been misconstrued.

“Here’s the thing, everyone thinks I declared war against a network,” Tamar said, “Sort of but not really. I just wanted my family to be depicted the right way, you know what I mean? And as a show creator, I feel like the responsibility is mainly on me. So when creating a show, I want to have full control of a show, especially [if there’s] family.”

“What’s what I would do differently,” Tamar noted. Interestingly though, when asked if she was willing to give being on TV another chance, she specified with another laugh, “Not getting into into my life.”

“Definately doing TV again, but definitely not doing that again,” the singer said about sharing her personal life with others. “Not reality TV — well — not reality like a docuseries.”

“I just feel like there’s a different way to tell a story now — because some people can’t help themselves,” she added cryptically. “And that’s that.”

“Everything is to come,” she expressed. When asked if any networks had shown preliminary interest in picking up the show, she said: “It’s a few!”

Braxton Family Values debuted its seventh season via WeTV in the fall of 2020 — shortly after Tamar attempted to take her own life. Notably, Tamar’s own show, Get Ya Life, aired on the network that fall as well despite the singer being skeptical about doing the show from day one due to the status of her mental health at that time.

As she recovered from the tragic event, she later said WeTV’s “toxic” behavior and exploitation played a part in making her suicidal. Earlier this year, she additionally shared that she believed WeTV was behind getting her fired from her co-hosting gig on The Real.

A few months later, Towanda Braxton confirmed the family had officially cut ties with WeTV.

From what it sounds like, while we might not see the Braxtons and Tamar in the format we’re used to, they’ll hopefully be sharing their life’s growth with us in some capacity in the near future.

