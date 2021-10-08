MadameNoire Featured Video

Former American Idol star Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener have welcomed home their 20-month-old son, Amen’Ra, after the couple has undergone a months-long custody battle to get the child back in their care.

“AMEN’RA IS OFFICIALLY HOME!!!” Mercado captioned an Instagram post on Oct. 1. In the video that was shared, Deener noted, “Every person that has been involved in this process — in keeping our son away from us — all those individuals will be held accountable.”

“So, we just wanted to make this quick video because this is a great moment to have Ra physically back with us, but it’s not over with,” the father of the 20-month old said. “He’s back, he’s with us, but we’ve gotta deal with six months of supervision of the state coming into our home every week to show that we’re competent and able to raise our own baby.”