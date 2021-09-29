Congressman Rep. Danny Davis is in hot water after he made some controversial comments in support of R.Kelly.
During an interview with TMZ, the Illinois politician expressed his sympathy for the disgraced singer stating that he believes Kelly can redeem himself despite his horrific past of sexual abuse.
“As an artist, one who’s gifted … I think he’ll be welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be redeemed, Davis explained, adding that he is a big believer in “second chances.”
When asked if he had any last words for the Grammy-award-winning artist, Davis said he hoped Kelly could “find peace with the maker and peace with himself and reconcile with the universe for the acts that he may have committed.”
The 54-year-old, who hails from Chicago, was found guilty on all nine counts including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, and racketeering. Some social media watchdogs and politicians slammed the Illinois representative for seemingly siding with Kelly’s egregious behavior, including activist Kina Collins who’s running against Davis for a seat in Congress.
“This is beyond distasteful to the survivors whose voices were finally heard and have just started going through the healing process right now,” Collins tweeted. “Where’s the list of resources for survirors―the Black girls who have been irreversibly harmed? Where’s even the mention of survivors?”
https://twitter.com/KinaCollinsIL/status/1442883567416135680
“I’m still shocked that @RepDannyDavis would choose today of all days to focus on 2nd chances for a serial abuser rather than uplifting survivors,” she expressed in a follow-up tweet. “He’s silent about attacks on our reproductive rights ― attacks that disproportionately hurt Black women ― but he has time for R Kelly.”
Another person on Twitter chimed in:
“I believe the answer he was looking for was… “My heart goes out to the families of all the victims and it looks like justice was finally served.” HOW HARD IS THAT?!”
After the pushback boiled over from angry naysayers, Davis issued a statement to the Huffington Post clarifying his comments.
“Kelly has been accused of criminal acts, gone through a court of law, been convicted and must serve whatever time the court decides,” he said, adding that he is “a law and order policymaker” and that “women and children must be respected and protected at all times and at all costs.”
R. Kelly faces 10 years to life in prison. The singer will head to Chicago for another federal case where he is being charged with child pornography and obstruction of justice.
RELATED CONTENT: Survivors of R. Kelly Abuse Speak Out Following Guilty Verdict