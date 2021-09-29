MadameNoire Featured Video

Congressman Rep. Danny Davis is in hot water after he made some controversial comments in support of R.Kelly.

During an interview with TMZ, the Illinois politician expressed his sympathy for the disgraced singer stating that he believes Kelly can redeem himself despite his horrific past of sexual abuse.

“As an artist, one who’s gifted … I think he’ll be welcomed back into Chicago as a person who can be redeemed, Davis explained, adding that he is a big believer in “second chances.”

When asked if he had any last words for the Grammy-award-winning artist, Davis said he hoped Kelly could “find peace with the maker and peace with himself and reconcile with the universe for the acts that he may have committed.”

The 54-year-old, who hails from Chicago, was found guilty on all nine counts including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, kidnapping, and racketeering. Some social media watchdogs and politicians slammed the Illinois representative for seemingly siding with Kelly’s egregious behavior, including activist Kina Collins who’s running against Davis for a seat in Congress.