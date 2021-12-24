1 of 8 ❯ ❮

of 8

Do you remember when all we had to worry about at this time of the year was the flu? Those were simpler times. With the Omicron variant encroaching on the holidays, there are still millions of active Delta variant cases. The Annual Review of Virology reports that, in general, respiratory infection cases are higher in cold temperatures. A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Infection on the SARS (also a respiratory infection) epidemic showed that rates of infection were 18 times higher in cold weather. Now, we have multiple viruses to fight this winter. That means it’s even more important than ever to take care of your immunity in what is now cold, flu, and coronavirus season. While the CDC did report that influenza cases were down in 2020, experts also theorize this was due to quarantining and social distancing. Now, people are out more. We’re gathering and socializing. It’s still highly recommended to stay home and avoid travel during things highly contagious season, but here are tips for staying healthy if you must travel and be with family during these uncertain times. Get vaccinated A lot of the vaccine talk has been surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine recently. And that is absolutely still important. The COVID-19 vaccine has been incredibly effective in reducing the number of hospitalizations and symptomatic illnesses due to COVID-19. Our World In Data shows there has been a recent dip in new cases, as more and more Americans become vaccinated. So, if you haven’t yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, do so. And, while you’re in the pharmacy, schedule your flu shot. The CDC reports that the flu shot drastically reduces your chances of getting sick, and if you do become ill, the vaccine might reduce the severity and length of symptoms.

Sleep plenty Prioritize sleep during cold and flu season. Mayo Clinic says that sleep deprived individuals are more likely to become sick if exposed to a virus, such as the cold, flu, or coronavirus. If you think that cutting down on sleep helps you get ahead in the short run, keep in mind that in the long run, it will cost you a lot of time if you fall ill. Making time for an extra hour or two of sleep a night now could be the reason you don’t have to take a week of sick days later. With the sun starting to set earlier and the temperatures dropping, you can suffer less FOMO if you call it a night earlier.

Get your vitamin C and zinc Make sure to get plenty of vitamin C and zinc. Research out of The National Library of Medicine shows that those who are deficient in either tend to suffer longer and more severe symptoms from the cold or flu. While eating tons of oranges may not eliminate the risk of getting sick once exposed to a virus, it can mean you’re down for the count for fewer days. Some foods that are high in vitamin C include kiwis, citrus fruit, red and orange bell peppers, strawberries, and broccoli. Foods high in zinc include red meat, shellfish, legumes, seeds, and nuts. You can always invest in a multi-vitamin that offers 100 percent or more of your daily needs of vitamin C and zinc.

Keep that mask on Wearing a mask works. It works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and it works to slow the spread of other viruses, too. The director of the CDC released a press release explaining exactly why they work. But essentially, know that you become sick when an infected individual releases droplets – via breathing, sneezing, coughing, or laughing – and those droplets make it into your mouth, nose, or eyes. When others wear masks, the chances they spread the virus lessen. Furthermore, when you’re wearing a mask, the chances that infected droplets from another person make it into your mouth or nose lessen.

Clean surfaces and don’t touch your eyes While the CDC states that infection from surface contamination is less common than through infected droplets getting into your mouth and nose, it does still happen. So if you share a space with others such as in a house with roommates or an office, clean surfaces regularly. Be sure to buy actual disinfectant products that kill germs. Go over highly used areas often like refrigerator doors, door handles, sink knobs, remote controls, and landline telephones. Consider wearing gloves when you go grocery shopping or need to touch potentially non-sanitized surfaces in public places. Keep disinfectant wipes on you when you must use public devices like computers or ATMs.

Get tested While testing conversations tend to pertain to COVID-19 recently, you can get tested for the flu. If you suspect you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is sick, get tested for the flu. If you have to go to a crowded place where social distancing isn’t possible, get tested before being around other groups. Many individuals felt sick in 2020 and tested negative for COVID-19, assumed they were perfectly healthy, and continued to socialize. However, they may have had the flu and didn’t know it. While in previous years, we may not have gotten tested for the flu if we were sick and just assumed it was the flu, the COVID-19 virus complicates matters. So it is important to get tested for the flu if you test negative for COVID-19 and feel sick.

Pack your hand sanitizer Because the CDC says that surface contamination can lead to infection, particularly if you touch your eyes, mouth, or nose, it is important to keep your hands clean. In fact, you have more control over the cleanliness of your hands than you do over surfaces. Make sure to pack hand sanitizer in all of your commonly used bags like your purse, gym bag, or office bag. Keep some in your car and at your desk. Any time you’ve had to enter a space and touch public surfaces, sanitize your hands after. This is especially important at times when washing your hands is not an option.

Play it safe with friends Just because Americans are getting vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu doesn’t mean social distancing or quarantining is over. If you feel something coming on, cancel your plans. It’s better to lose your reservation at a restaurant than potentially get others sick. And if friends you’re meant to see mention feeling a little sick, politely cancel the plans. Anybody who cares about you will understand you wanting to take precautions. If you want to play it safe, you can still keep social activities to outdoors, and maintain a distance. Just be sure to bundle up for outdoor activities now that the temperatures are dropping.