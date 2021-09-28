MadameNoire Featured Video

After Cynthia Bailey announced that she would not be returning for season 14 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, a new cast member was unveiled.

According to Love B Scott, Rozina Negusei, who is one of Akon’s wives, will be joining the cast. Negusei is a friend of Sheree Whitfield, who will be getting her peach back this upcoming season. She and Akon share two sons together. She’s the President and CEO of Zanar Entertainment, Entreeg Records and Entreeg Entertainment Group.

There were also reports that Tomeka Thiam, who says she is the only one Akon is legally married to, was going to replace Porsha Williams, who was rumored to be making an exit, or Cynthia Bailey next season. She shut down those claims via social media.

“I promise I am legally married to Kon,” she captioned a photo of the story on Instagram. “I’m a very private person and if there is a fake wife joining the show It’s definitely not his real wife. These wives whoever they are be ALL [cap]. It’s Definitely not ME!”

Along with Neguesei, Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross will also be joining the cast. B. Scott reported that it will be decided whether Richards will become a full-time cast member after a few weeks of filming.

Cast members Marlo Hampton, Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora will be returning to the show. Bailey announced via Instagram that she wasn’t coming back after 10 seasons on the show.

“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she wrote on Instagram.

Williams’s future with the show is still uncertain. Page Six reported that her leaving the show has not been finalized.

“Porsha is still in communication with the network and talks to participate in Season 14 are ongoing,” a source said.

Williams did ink a deal to have her own Bravo spinoff back in May that will focus on her family.