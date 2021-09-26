MadameNoire Featured Video

Some bad news has been revealed about Trick Daddy and Trina’s morning show. The Trick and Trina Morning Show will no longer be airing on Miami’s 99JAMZ, The Jasmine Brand reported.

They’ve been on air together since 2020. There’s no word on why the show was pulled off the air.

Trick Daddy and Trina have been the faces of Miami in hip-hop for about two decades, so it was only right that they take their chemistry outside of the booth. They had already been co-stars on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop: Miami and had been discussing doing an album together but that didn’t come into fruition. With their radio show, the “Naan” rappers were dedicated to discussing topics that hit home for them as natives of Miami’s Liberty City.

“With the radio show, I am giving you a mix of Trina the MC and entertainer, as well as Katrina the businesswoman and the personality speaking to some of your favorite stars,” Trina told the Miami New Times. “I have become the interviewer at the forefront of our show. Infuse this with Trick Daddy’s raw personality, and the listeners will hear a different side of our chemistry.”

They did have some controversial moments during their time as radio hosts. Trina was hit with major backlash over her comments on air about protesters and looters that had taken over the streets in Miami after the death of George Floyd.

“They need to make the curfew at 6 pm to 6 am,” she said. “That’s how I feel. Keep everybody off the streets. These animals off the streets that are running ’round in Miami-Dade County actin’ like they have escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5 pm so the streets can be nice and clean. That’s how I feel.”

She later apologized for these remarks.

Trick Daddy was also slammed at one point over his unpopular opinion that Beyoncé can’t sing. He denied Queen Bey’s singing ability on Clubhouse and then went on he and Trina’s morning show to double down on his opinion.

“What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing and that Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to the state of hip-hop in New York at the time that Jay-Z began considering himself as the king of hip-hop, the G.O.A.T. of rap, which is my opinion,” he said on the morning show. “And opinions like buttholes: Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo. That’s my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worrying about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion.”

Neither of them have commented on the show no longer being on air.