Families visiting the Bronx Zoo got a show they didn’t sign up for while visiting the gorilla exhibit earlier this week. In a video recorded by a man who wished to remain anonymous, one gorilla locked eyes with another gorilla and they felt the natural urge to act on their sexual chemistry. Next thing you know, the exhibit turned into a peep show when one gorilla laid on its back and the other buried their face in their intimate area. Parents quickly turned their children away from the sex scene while others were gawking and looking on in shock.

“I was shocked and had no idea that was a ‘natural’ act,” the man who took the video told The New York Post. “I was in the gorilla exhibit with my 4-year-old daughter and niece. My wife had to stay out of the exhibit with my sleeping son, so I wanted to capture a lot of video. Then this magic happened.”

What the gorillas did is not unusual for them or any other animals. The Daily Mail noted that:

Humans and gorillas have 98 per cent of the same DNA and thus it’s not so shocking that our closest living relatives aren’t too different from us when it comes to having sex. In fact, gorillas are one of the only other species to have sex in the missionary position with partners of either the same or opposite sex.

