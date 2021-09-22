MadameNoire Featured Video

A popular wig company is being exposed for poor business practices after customers have come forward to accuse them of fraud and false advertising. The Rhonda White Collection is a wig company that sells luxurious wigs that cost from $300 to $850, but the wigs aren’t as high quality as they seem according to two unsatisfied customers.

Brittney Segar, who bought White’s “Sasha” unit for $690 and paid via Cash App, said that she felt like she was taken advantage of by White because the wig she received was not as high quality as promised.

“Because she has such a strong following and you don’t see any negative comments on her page, I thought it was okay for me to order the wigs,” Segar told The Shade Room.

The wig was supposed to arrive within two weeks but as the weeks went on and she didn’t receive her order, she started reaching out to White. She said she never got a response through text nor email and her calls weren’t answered. After finding another phone number for White, she called and they had a heated exchange. Segar said she received her wig a few days later but it looked nothing like the wig unit in the advertisement. Segar wanted a refund but her request wasn’t granted because refunds are allowed. She also tried to call Cash App and dispute the payment but she wasn’t successful.

Hannah Neely had a very similar experience. She said White went ghost after she paid for her unit via Cash App. When she didn’t receive any correspondence about her order, she asked her uncle to pick up her wig from White. When he went to see White, he was told the wig hadn’t arrived because they were still in China, something that Neely said White doesn’t make clear to her customers.

“That’s still no excuse for the scamming,” she said. “Why not just say I am ordering wigs from [outside] of the country. You don’t even have to specify. I’m ordering wigs from out of the country but I will pluck the baby hairs for you and I will do the part for you Now would you like to pay $400, $500? But she will never say because she knows no one will buy it.”

Neely added, “We paid for express shipping but see, we couldn’t get in contact with her. Even if there were delays or if something was happening we couldn’t get in contact. So that’s what initially made it seem [like a scam.]”

White explained that she doesn’t do refunds because she customizes the wigs.

“I just feel like it’s too much especially with them coming customized,” she said. “Being that some of them fit other people’s head sizes we can’t always guarantee that that product will sell the way it was supposed to be sold…We can’t satisfy everybody’s needs.”

Regarding phone calls not being answered, White said that if people are calling her business line outside of business hours, they will not be able to reach her.

White’s business also isn’t in good standing with the Better Business Bureau either. Besides having a F rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website and not being accredited with them, president Tom Stephens said the Rhonda White Collection has 18 complaints filed against them. Out of the 18, Stephens said White answered four of them and that the BBB was told that they weren’t going to answer the other 14.