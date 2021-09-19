Legendary fashion icon Dapper Dan is on track to make history as the first Black designer to receive the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CFDA) Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award, Complex reported.

Dan rose to fame in the 1980s and early 90s for creating “knock-ups” of luxury pieces inspired by some of the biggest fashion brands in the world including Gucci, Louis Vuitton, and Fendi. The seminal designer hand-crafted the elaborate designs for a number of famous New Yorkers right from the heart of his studio located in Harlem. Dan used his impeccable sewing skills to create high fashion couture pieces that included custom jogger suits, blazers, and even fur emblazoned with logos from the major fashion brands. His influential store, Dapper Dan’s Boutique, operated from 1982 to 1992 and is known for introducing high fashion to the hip hop world. His clients over the years included Eric B. & Rakim, Salt-N-Pepa, LL Cool J, and Jay-Z among others.

In 2017, Dan launched a fashion line with Gucci that featured ready-to-wear items and accessories sporting his signature design style. The success of the collection helped him to open a second store, Dapper Dan’s of Harlem, in 2018.