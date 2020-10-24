Jada Pinkett Smith Turned Down A Role In ‘Dead Presidents’ Because Of Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith had the chance to be in one of our favorite Black movies from the 90’s but ended up passing on the opportunity. Larenz Tate revealed that the Red Table Talk host was supposed to star alongside him in Dead Presidents.

During an interview with HipHollywood, the Power star said that Pinkett-Smith was picked to be his co-star but turned it down because Tupac Shakur wasn’t too fond of the film’s directors Albert and Allen Hughes, known as the Hughes brothers.

“We’re on set in New Orleans talking about that experience. I said, ‘I talked to the Hughes brothers and you were supposed to be in the movie.’ And she says ‘I was.’ She was like, ‘I couldn’t do it because, at the time, I was really close with Tupac and Tupac had this beef with the Hughes brothers.’”

Tate added that Pinkett-Smith didn’t want to associate herself with folks that Shakur had beef with so it wouldn’t affect their relationship.

“She had a good relationship with Tupac and she didn’t want to get in the middle of it. She thought if she had done that movie, it would’ve been a little weird.”

Shakur was supposed to star in Menace II Society, which was directed by the Hughes brothers. According to Indie Wire, he was fired from the role due to being disruptive on set. Allen Hughes and the “I Get Around” rapper ended up having a physical altercation over the firing. Shakur was later charged with assault and battery over the incident. Shakur was given the role of Sharif, which was ultimately played by Vonte Sweet.

“If ‘Pac had been in the movie he would’ve outshined everyone,” Hughes told MTV. “It would’ve thrown the whole axis of the movie off if Tupac was in it, because he was bigger than the movie.”