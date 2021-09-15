MadameNoire Featured Video

On Sept. 14, the courtroom was rocked again by yet another startling accusation against R&B icon R. Kelly, this time, in the form of a shocking audio clip. The presiding judge gave prosecutors the green light to play audio recordings that show the star’s violent nature and threats.

According to The Daily Mail, in one clip, R. Kelly could be heard yelling at a woman who he will ‘f*** her up’ if she ‘lie[s]’ to him,’ before he begins to actually assault her. In a second recording, the star could be allegedly heard threatening another victim, who is reportedly from Florida, for stealing a Rolex watch of his.

“You better not ever… take from me again or I will be in Florida and something will happen to you,” Kelly allegedly said in the audio recording according to the report.

Court documents state the audio of the disgraced singer is from incidents that occurred back in 2008. Prosecutors said they attempted to call the Florida Jane Doe to testify against the “Bump n’ Grind” crooner but decided against it after she experienced an “emotional breakdown” while listening to the triggering tape. Court filings from the victims’ attorneys note that the Chicago native bragged about having “cameras everywhere” throughout his studio in the city and in other locations to keep a close eye on his victims.

Prosecutors’ request to play the shocking recordings came a day after one of R.Kelly’s background dancers, Jane Doe #10 identified as Angela, took the stand and testified that she walked in on Kelly performing oral sex on Aaliyah in 1993. Angela testified that she also had sex with Kelly when she was just 14 or 15-years-old.

‘He asked me to climb on top of him,’ Angela said on September 13, adding that there were three other young women in various states of undress in the room with them. ‘I paused for a moment. I was a little startled,’ she added.

The 54-year-old Grammy-award-winner has vehemently denied that he led a criminal enterprise that sexually exploited women, girls and two boys during his 30-year-career. Kelly and his lawyers have referred to his victims as “groupies” looking to destroy his character and claim that the victims are lying about their relationships with him.