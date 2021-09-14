MadameNoire Featured Video

Dr. Umar Johnson has tied the knot with not one but two women.

According to AceShowbiz, Johnson broadcasted his nuptials on Instagram Live with two unidentified women. In one video reposted by Gossip of the City, to women walked down an aisle as a crowd looked on and then stood beside Johnson. He then gave a speech to his brides promising to honor them throughout their three-way union.

To my two lovely queens, I thank the creator for the both of you. Afrikan vanilla and Afrikan lemonade. I promise to honor you both forever. I will never leave your side. I shall never look upon another woman in any way other than a sister. I thank you for coming into my world, into my life. You are my goddess. You are the only two women I need. You are the left side of my heart and you are the right. Until the day we leave to be with our ancestors. I promise to always honor you as the goddess that you are. May God protect our family. May God bless our union.

He then proceeded to get down on one knee and place rings one each of their fingers. After being pronounced man and wives, he hugged and kissed both of them.

Since polygamy is illegal in the United States, they don’t have a legal marriage. The ceremony was most likely a way to agree that they are committed to each other.