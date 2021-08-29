The 23-time Grand Slam champion battles through a fight scene filled with scary ball machines as they shoot off millions of tennis balls causing destruction in an indoor mall. Serena fights off the vicious mechanic villains with ease, slamming the high-speed balls with her racket like nothing. Former tennis star John McEnroe also makes a funny appearance in the jam-packed commercial. As he heads to the cafeteria to sit down and enjoy his meal, Williams sends a ball whizzing right toward his food, causing his entire tray to fall. “You cannot be serious!” McEnroe cries out in frustration.

The push for DIRECTV stream comes as the company begins to roll out its new and improved OTT service which will allow viewers to enjoy live sporting events in addition to entertainment and on-demand content, Yahoo News notes.

“It truly is a case of our going back to our roots as an entertainment, and an entertaining, company,” said DirecTV chief marketing officer Vince Torres in a statement. “We have simplified our portfolio under the DirecTV name, and we believe [the campaign] will clarify for consumers who we are, while reviving a brand that for some time has been underrepresented in the marketplace….”

“We’ve been a bit silent in the marketplace, and you maybe haven’t heard the name in a while,” Torres added. “It’s our belief that this loud and proud media effort will help us break through again.”

What do you think of Serena Williams as Wonder Woman? Do you think it’s time for DC to call up Williams for their next film?

