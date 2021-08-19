MadameNoire Featured Video

Facebook and Instagram are holding Lizzo down after the hate she was experiencing online got out of hand. The two social media platforms will be removing all hateful comments from her accounts, Billboard reported.

This move comes after the “Truth Hurts” singer broke down during an Instagram Live over the weekend while she discussed the bullying she experiences online.

“Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she said. “It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you. People saying s*** about me that doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, it’s racist and it’s hurtful.”

During an appearance on Good Morning America, she said that despite being encouraged to not be vulnerable, she feels it’s necessary to open about what she’s going through to her fans.

“People are like, ‘Don’t let them see you with your head down,’” she said. “My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this s*** should not fly. It shouldn’t be OK.”

Cardi B, who is featured on Lizzo’s new single “Rumors,” came to her defense on Twitter and offered her support as well.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive,” she tweeted. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Cardi B’s husband Offset also came to Lizzo’s defense, telling TMZ that the trolls need to let beautiful Black women be great.