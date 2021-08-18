MadameNoire Featured Video

Tons of people are excited for King Of Boys: Return of the King, an upcoming Nollywood limited series that’s set to be released via Netflix later this August.

The trailer for KOB: The Return of the King dropped on the streaming platform on August 16. The seven-part sequel follows up on the highly praised 2018 Nollywood film drama, King Of Boys.

Netflix summarized the crime and politics-related 2018 thriller by writing:

“When a powerful businesswoman’s political ambitions are threatened by her underworld connections, the ensuing power struggle could cost her everything.”

As seen via the upcoming limited series’ trailer, the multi-part sequel will follow up on that plot.

Both the film and the upcoming series were directed by Kemi Adetiba.

CNN reports that Adetiba originally announced that there would be a KOB sequel after the first installment’s success. According to the outlet, the film made upwards of N450million ($1M) in revenue.

After patiently waiting two years following the film’s release, fans — known as the KOB Army — were overjoyed when Adetiba confirmed that its sequel was on the way as a limited series done in partnership with Netflix instead of the format of another film.

KOB: The Return of the King will serve as the streaming platform’s “first Original Series from Nigeria,” according to CNN’s coverage.

Underneath the comments of the trailer on YouTube, people said things like:

“Kudos to the actors, writers and producers. Looks like a lot of work went into this.” “OMG… there’s a sequel to the ‘king of boys’ movie!! can’t wait for it!! That was an epic movie!💃🏾😀” “Nollywood has outdone itself” and “This is going to be a blockbuster !!!!!!!!!!”

If you’re interested in catching up on the hype, the King Of Boys movie will be available on Netflix until September 12. Otherwise, watch the trailer for KOB: The Return of the King down below. The limited series will debut on the streaming site on August 27.