Get ready for some cuteness overload. Mother-daughter duo Serena Williams and Olympia Ohanian had social media users tugging at their heartstrings on July 8, after the tennis champ shared a photo of herself alongside her 3-year-old daughter rocking matching pink sweatsuits.

Precious Olympia can be seen striking a few sweet poses in the adorable photo gallery. The tot’s sweatshirt reads, “I Got It From My Momma“ while Williams’ says “Mama” in big bold letters. The adorable matching set is from a clothing brand called Brunette the Label.

This isn’t the first time that Serena Williams and her minnie me have broken the internet with their cute photos. Back in March, the pair were featured in a beautiful campaign for Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2021 collection. The two were photographed wearing matching bodysuits and sharing some touching mother-daughter moments together.

Serena who became a global ambassador for the brand gushed about the touching photoshoot in a statement.

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” shared the tennis champ.

Back in late June, Williams announced she would be withdrawing herself from Wimbledon after suffering from a major hamstring injury. The 23 time-grand slam champion announced the devastating news on Instagram writing:

“I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg. My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on centre court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on – and off – the court meant the world to me.”

Williams mentioned that she would not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics adding that there were “a lot of reasons” why she decided not to participate in the competition.