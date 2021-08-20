MadameNoire Featured Video

Make room Doc McStuffins! Looks like a new animated Black girl is coming to TV and computer screens soon.

American screenwriter Chris Nee is the mastermind behind the new Netflix animated series, Ada Twist, Scientist, and Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground production company will executive produce the forthcoming children’s show.

Netflix has officially released the trailer for Ada Twist, Scientist which you can watch down below. The cute series will make its debut with the streaming giant on September 28.





Solving mysteries with science is always a blast when Ada’s on the case. The show will follow “the pint-sized scientist” as she journey’s to uncover “the truth about absolutely everything,” the show’s description details.

“With the help of her two best friends, Rosie Revere and Iggy Peck, Ada unravels and solves mysteries for her friends and family. But solving the mystery is only the beginning, because science isn’t just about learning how and why and what… it’s about putting that knowledge into action to make the world a better place.”

The new show is based on the picture book series written by Andrea Beaty and illustrated by David Roberts. The New York Times Bestseller was originally inspired by female leaders who made groundbreaking discoveries in the world of STEM including Ada Lovelace who is often regarded as one of the world’s first computer programmers and Marie Curie a French physicist and chemist who conducted pioneering research on radioactivity. The authors write that they hope to empower little girls to become champions within the space.

Amanda Christine will star as the voice of Ada Twist while Susan Kelechi Watson will voice the role of Mom Twist. Taye Diggs also stars in the animated series as Dad Twist. Candace Kozak takes on the role of Rosie Revere, Nicholas Crovetta as Iggy Peck, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Arthur Twist.

Chris Nee is best known for her work on Doc McStuffins and Disney Junior series, Vampirina, based on the children’s picture book Vampirina Ballerina.

Will you be sitting down with the kids to watch this new show? Tell us down below.