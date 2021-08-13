MadameNoire Featured Video

After Summer Walker shared a post about wanting vaccinated people to keep their distance from her, fans are conflicted on whether Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Safaree Samuels agreed or disagreed with the singer’s statement.

On Wednesday, Walker posted on her Instagram Stories, “If u vaccinated please stay away from me …”

When Safaree reposted The Neighborhood Talk’s screengrab of Walker’s statement on his own Instagram Stories, he added commentary on the “CPR” singer’s word by saying to her, “Wit yo stupid a**.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Two Experts Speak On The Lingering Skepticism Of The COVID Vaccine In Black And Brown Communities, How To Overcome It”

While it may seem as though Safaree was coming for the 25-year-old singer for her anti-vax stance, in the comments people assumed otherwise:

“I think he’s agreeing with her. I think..” “He just posted how he wants to leave America because they are enforcing that vaccine and chipping folks…. so he’s def with her y’all 😂😂 he added onto her statement 😂😂 …” and “I’m pretty sure he’s agreeing with her tho 😐 .“

Walker has been vocal about her anti-vax stance in the past. According to LoveBScott, the singer shared misinformation back in April that suggested her followers “stay the f**k away” from a “recently vaccinated person,” and emphasized that “people are reporting bleeding, bruising, spontaneous periods and miscarriage from being in a close proximity [sp] to a recently vaccinated person.”

RELATED CONTENT: “This Is What Black Women Should Know About The COVID-19 Delta Variant”

Back in May, Hot New Hip-Hop shared that the singer additionally post more misinformation, of which implied that COVID was a government-created virus made to curb overpopulation.

While it’s unclear whether Safaree’s “stupid a*s” was for or against Walker’s stance, we do know that his soon-to-be ex-wife Erica Mena has expressed anti-vax sentiments in the past.