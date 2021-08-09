MadameNoire Featured Video

It looks like former President Barack Obama was partying it up in style for his big 60th birthday bash in Martha’s Vineyard.

Fans and followers were offered a quick glimpse into the star-studded event thanks to rapper Trap Beckham and his manager TJ Chapman. Erykah Badu, who was also in attendance captured a shot of Obama dancing up a storm while he held what appeared to be a mic in his hand amongst a sea of partyers.

Another photo taken by Champman revealed the soiree’s delcious food which included shrimp, steak, and other horderves. The New York Post notes that the president asked Questlove to help create a meat-free menu for the vegetarian and vegan guests. At dinner, attendees were given a fancy napkin that read the words “44×60” embroidered in gold. The moniker symbolized the former commander in chief’s 44th presidency and a reference to his bubbling new age of 60.

Snaps of the open bar pictured top-shelf and premium liquor selections along with fancy s’mores cocktail offerings with melted marshmallows.

It looked as though Obama managed to crank up the fun as the night progressed but as the festivities began to taper off around 1 a.m., guests flooded the streets of Marthas’ Vineyard. According to police, they caused a “sh*t show of traffic congestion” all throughout the island.

Beckham, who reportedly performed a version of his hit “Birthday B—h” for the prez — quickly deleted the party photo’s out of violation of the event’s photography ban.

“Had to delete everything due to the rules,” Beckham later explained. “It was epic for sure. If any videos surface it’s going viral. He danced the whole time. Nobody ever seen Obama like this before.”

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Bradley Cooper, Don Cheadle, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Bruce Springsteen, Steven Colbert, and John Kerry were some of the rumored celebs said to have danced the night away with Obama.

However, the president’s 60th bash wasn’t all fun and games for some folks on social media who criticized him for throwing the opulent event as the Delta Variant surges across the U.S. In some photos that surfaced Obama and a majority of his guests can be seen wearing no masks. Check out some of the backlash below.